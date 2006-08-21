So where are the storage HBA vendors?
I/O device vendors could be among the biggest beneficiaries of the open-source movement if they only realized it. For most of their life, their value-add has been limited to the small set of features the OS geeks enable in their DDI (device driver interface). Now, for the first time these IHVs have the chance to participate in architecting and creating the operating system so it enables new features and functions in the hardware. NFS over RDMA is a perfect example of this but, from what I can tell, the Linux and Solaris communities are doing all their development using IB because those are the only RDMA-capable adapters they have.
Oh, and I think NAS via RDMA will be so compelling that MS will be forced to implement it in Windows so don't assume that helping create the technology in open source only gets you the Linux and Solaris business.
By the way, I didn't mention LSI because they have a great future with SAS. The more I look at SAS the more I like it for SMB and WG SANs. It has the right level of connectivity with the simplicity and low cost of SCSI. One key enabler is SAS is already being designed onto motherboards - something that has really hurt FC adoption for small SANs.
